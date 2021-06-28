New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $825.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

