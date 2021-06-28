NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NEE stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

