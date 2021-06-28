NextGen Healthcare’s (NXGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

