Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 21,080 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 92,414 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SNN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.