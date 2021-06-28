Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $88.19 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

