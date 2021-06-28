Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 5,820 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $113.93. 4,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

