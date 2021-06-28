Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 7,055 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.25% of Fortive worth $60,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $69.55. 24,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.