Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,011,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,911,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,625,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

