Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Square were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $242.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

