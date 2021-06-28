Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 260,199 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.63% of SunOpta worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

