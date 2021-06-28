Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

