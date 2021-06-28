Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $19.96 Million Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger makes up 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Schrödinger worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,235,009 shares of company stock worth $91,786,528.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of SDGR opened at $78.80 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

