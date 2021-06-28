Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 71,146 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS opened at $67.67 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

