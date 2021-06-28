NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $174.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

