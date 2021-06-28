NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

