Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.30

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Nikon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.