Noah Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,951% compared to the average daily volume of 664 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Noah by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Noah by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Noah by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $12,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NOAH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,119. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

