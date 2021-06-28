noob.finance Achieves Market Cap of $31,310.04 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a market cap of $31,310.04 and $35.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.56 or 1.00072479 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

