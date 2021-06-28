Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 1,888 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.37. 31,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.