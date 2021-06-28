Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,991 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 18.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $162,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,615,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 292,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 180,793 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

