Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.21.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

