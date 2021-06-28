Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,601.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 209,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 208,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

