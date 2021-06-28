Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $80,483,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

