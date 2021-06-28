Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $373.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

