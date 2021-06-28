Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $874.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $528.63 and a 52-week high of $890.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

