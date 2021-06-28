Northern Trust Corp Has $54.94 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Lancaster Colony worth $54,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 43.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $195.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $198.46. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

