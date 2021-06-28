Northern Trust Corp Has $56.45 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 153,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

HASI stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.