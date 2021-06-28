Northern Trust Corp Has $58.15 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,393,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $58,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.