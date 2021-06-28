Northern Trust Corp Sells 299,569 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.34% of Minerals Technologies worth $59,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

