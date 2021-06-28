Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,624 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $58,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.85 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -721.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

