Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,900 shares, a growth of 4,490.5% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWARF. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.