Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,900 shares, a growth of 4,490.5% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWARF. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

