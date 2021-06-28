Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $92.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.