Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.