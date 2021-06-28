Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 113,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,927. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.36 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

