Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

