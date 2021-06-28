NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 500.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of NuVasive worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $47,459,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $69.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.