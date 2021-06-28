NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 in the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

