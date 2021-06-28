O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,728 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

