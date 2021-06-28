O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,737 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 665,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,234,000 after acquiring an additional 108,714 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.