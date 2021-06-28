O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $96.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

