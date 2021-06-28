O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $127.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

