O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of HNI worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in HNI by 71.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 147.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 305.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in HNI by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI opened at $44.79 on Monday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.