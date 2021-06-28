Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,497 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Azul worth $43,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 20,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

