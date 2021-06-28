Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 98,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,088,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

