Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0553 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and $7.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

