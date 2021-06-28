Oatly Group AB’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Oatly Group’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 29th. Oatly Group had issued 84,376,000 shares in its IPO on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,434,392,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Oatly Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on OTLY. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 24.40 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

