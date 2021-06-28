Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

