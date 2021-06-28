OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $625.43 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. OKB has a market cap of $625.43 million and $269.09 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.42 or 0.00030132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

