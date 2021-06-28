One Capital Management LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.91 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

