One Capital Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

